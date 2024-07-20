Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
