Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.90

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and traded as high as $95.85. Givaudan shares last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 11,815 shares traded.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.