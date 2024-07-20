Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.90

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and traded as high as $95.85. Givaudan shares last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 11,815 shares traded.
Givaudan Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
Featured Stories
