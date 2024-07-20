GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

