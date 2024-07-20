Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 116,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 263,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Generation Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$61.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.
About Generation Mining
Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.
