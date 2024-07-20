Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
Shares of GENC opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
