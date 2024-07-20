Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of GENC opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

