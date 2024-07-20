GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
