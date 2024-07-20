GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of GEE Group worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

