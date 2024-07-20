Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.51 and last traded at $62.76. Approximately 4,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

