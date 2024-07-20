Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 130,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 101,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

