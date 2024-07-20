Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
A number of analysts recently commented on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $12.82 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $886.89 million, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
