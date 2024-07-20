Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

GLPI stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

