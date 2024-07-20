Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.45). Approximately 781,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,226,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).
Funding Circle Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The company has a market cap of £355.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Oliver White bought 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £1,792.52 ($2,324.63). Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.
About Funding Circle
Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.
