Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.93

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
