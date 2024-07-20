FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $88.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $12,077,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110,367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $102.06 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

