Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.56). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 27,714 shares trading hands.

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.32 million, a PE ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

