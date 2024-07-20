freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading 0.4% Higher

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €25.98 ($28.24) and last traded at €25.92 ($28.17). 190,289 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.82 ($28.07).
freenet Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.26.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
