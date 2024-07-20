Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after buying an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $91,504,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 262,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.9 %
FBIN stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. 1,170,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,693. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91.
Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
