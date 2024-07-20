Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Formidable ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

