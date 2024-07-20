Forge First Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:TFPM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,484. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

TFPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

