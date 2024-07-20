Forge First Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 117,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Open Text by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 325,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

