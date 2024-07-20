Forge First Asset Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 2.1% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $124.57. 450,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,464. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

