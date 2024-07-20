Forge First Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.2% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.04. 2,631,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,010. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

