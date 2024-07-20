Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) PT Raised to $218.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLUT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,464.90.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.92. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.