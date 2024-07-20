Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) PT Raised to $218.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FLUT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,464.90.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FLUT
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.