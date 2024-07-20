Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.82% of Five Star Bancorp worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 53,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $603.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

