Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $176.00.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $73,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $68,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $25,114,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.