First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 8,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
