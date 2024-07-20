First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 8,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth $47,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,108,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

