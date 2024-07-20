First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMYGet Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 8,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth $47,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,108,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

