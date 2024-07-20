First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.11

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $12.50. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 155,745 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
