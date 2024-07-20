First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.11

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $12.50. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 155,745 shares.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

