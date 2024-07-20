First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FPA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.