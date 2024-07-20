First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,929,000 after purchasing an additional 293,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $44.20 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

