First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,830 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,308,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

