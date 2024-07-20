First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Quest Resource worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In other news, Director Glenn Culpepper acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $101,224.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,226 shares in the company, valued at $146,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Culpepper acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $404,609. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Quest Resource stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Quest Resource Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

