First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $17.88 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

