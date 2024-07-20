First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,183 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clarus by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 360,583 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Clarus by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 185,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

CLAR opened at $5.89 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $69.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

