First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

