First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,389 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Universal Technical Institute worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTI. Washington University acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $35,886,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTI opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $981.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

