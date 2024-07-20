First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 22,400 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,379 shares in the company, valued at $758,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516 over the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

