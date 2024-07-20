First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $1,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

