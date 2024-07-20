First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 149,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after purchasing an additional 198,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 161,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,734,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.02 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

