FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 123,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 178,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

