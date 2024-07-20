FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 123,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 178,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
