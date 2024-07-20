Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ferguson by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.37. The stock had a trading volume of 718,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

