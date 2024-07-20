FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Get FB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBK

FB Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FBK opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in FB Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 318,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.