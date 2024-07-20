Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.12. 229,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 626,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exscientia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

