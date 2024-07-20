Experian’s (EXPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($55.25) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.42).
Experian Stock Down 0.1 %
Experian Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,466.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 19,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($48.20) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($920,211.78). 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
