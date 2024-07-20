Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,133 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Expedia Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,098 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Expedia Group by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,989 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.8 %

EXPE traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $135.88. 1,412,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

