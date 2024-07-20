Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 3,495,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,524,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,099 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

