EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.62. EVI Industries shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 11,998 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

