Evercore ISI Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Inline

Evercore ISI cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $80.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

