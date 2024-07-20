Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

SYRE stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.