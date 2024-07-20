Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Eventbrite stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 1,700,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 710,548 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,156,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 302,912 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 743,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

