Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on EURN shares. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Euronav Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. Euronav has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 103.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Euronav by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 286,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 123,724 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,721,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,274,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after buying an additional 472,916 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

