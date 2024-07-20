Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $419.45 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,488.96 or 0.05245490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $419.45 billion and $17.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,223,483 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

